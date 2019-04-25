SCSU Baseball Sweeps Minot State

The St. Cloud State baseball team swept Minot State Wednesday afternoon at the MAC in St. Cloud. Roger Mischke recaps the action.

SCSU HUSKIES 2 MINOT STATE UNIVERSITY BEAVERS 1

The Huskies swept a double header from one of the top NSIC teams with very good pitching performances and very key hits. In the bottom of the first inning, Jordan Joseph collected a single and veteran Mathew Meyer hit a very clutch two run home run, to give the Huskies pitching staff a quick lead. Senior, right hander Dominic Austing started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Senior, right hander Matt Butler gave up one hit for a run and Junior lefty Shannon Ahern gave up one hit. Junior right hander Blake Flint threw one inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts to earn the save.

The Huskies collected just five hits, as mentioned Mathew Meyers big home run, he went 1 for 3 with a home run for two huge RBI’s. Jordan Joseph went 1 for 3 and he scored one of the two runs. Senior Caeden Harris had a good game, he went 2 for 3 with a double and Najee Gaskins went 1 for 2 and he was hit by a pitch. The Huskies had a very good defensive game, they played errorless ball.

The Beavers, Jaymon Cervantes was their starting pitcher and their pitcher of record. Andrew Black went 1 for 2 with a home run and Mason Gifford went 1 for 4. Trevuan Smith went 1 for 4, Darrel Doll went 1 for 3 and Jackson Porkorney went 1 for 1.

SCSU HUSKIES 5 MINOT STATE UNIVERSITY BEAVERS 0

The Huskies collected seven hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run, to give the pitching staff all the support they needed. Lefty, sophomore Matthew Osterberg started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He scattered five hits, issued one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Junior lefty Shannon Ahern threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he recorded three big strikeouts. Senior right hander Matt Butler closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

Senior right fielder Mitch Mallek had a good game, he went 2 for 4 with a home run and a double for two big RBI’s. Senior catcher Toran Shahidi had a good game, he went 2 for 3 with a double and he scored a run. Senior shortstop Jordan Joseph went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Senior lefty fielder Caden Harris went 1 for 4 with a RBI and Senior second baseman Ethan Iberra went 1 for 2 and he scored a run. Senior first baseman Mathew Meyer earned a pair of walks and Junior DH Lenny Walker had a sacrifice bunt.

The Beavers starting pitcher, RJ Martinez was their pitcher of record. Trevaun Smith went 1 for 3 with a double and he had a walk. Ryley Humrighous went 2 for 4 and Celestine Rodriguez went 2 for 4.

Upcoming Games for the Huskies

Saturday April 27 th

Northern State University @ Huskies (DH) (1:30/3:30) (Faber)

Sunday April 28 th

Northern State University @ Huskies (12:00) (Faber)