SCSU Baseball Sweeps Crookston

The St. Cloud State baseball team swept a pair of games against the Golden Eagles in Crookston Wednesday afternoon. The Huskies won game one 3-0 and then won game two 4-1.

Cal Giese pitched six scoreless innings for SCSU in game one, allowing just three hits while striking out four to pick up his seventh win.

Cathedral's Dominic Austing threw a complete game in the second contest. The sophomore allowed just one unearned run on one hit while striking out 12 batters to earn his sixth win of the season.

The Huskies will host Winona State University for a pair of doubleheaders this weekend at Joe Faber Field.