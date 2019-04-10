SCSU Baseball Sweeps Concordia

The Huskies defeated Concordia of St. Paul Golden Bears in a doubleheader that was moved up a day. They defeated them by identical scores 5-2, to improve their record to 24-6 overall and 12-4 In the Northern Sun Intercolliegent Conference. Very good pitching performances in both ball games and a few big situational hits were the keys their wins.

SCSU HUSKIES 5 CONCORDIA ST. PAUL GOLDEN BEARS 2

The Huskies collected just five hits in game one, but that was all the Huskies pitchers needed, Blake Flint started on the mound. Blake is a junior right hander from Pinnacle High School of Phoenix, Arizona. He threw six innings, he gave up just one hit and he recorded five strikeouts to earn the win. Zach Walz, a junior right hander from Grand Forks Central High School threw one inning in relief. He gave up 2 hits, issued one walk and he surrendered two runs. Shannon Ahern, a junior left hander from The Academy of Holy Angels threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Huskies got some very key hits, with Najee Gaskins a junior from Cienega High School of Vail, Arizona went 2 for 4 with a huge double for three RBIs and a stolen base. Dylan Haskamp a freshman from Sauk Centre High School went 1 for 1 for a RBI, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matthew Meyer a senior from Sauk Rapids High School went 1 for 2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Ibarra a senior from Liberty High School of Las Vegas, Nevada went 1 for 3. Toran Shahidi a senior from Ames High School of Iowa earned a walk, was credited with a RBI and he scored a run. Jordan Joseph a senior from St. Michael-Albertville High School earned a walk and Caeden Harris a senior from Blue Valley High School of Leawood, Kansas earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Golden Bears starting pitcher Ryan Christopher was their pitcher of record. Ben Suits went 1 for 3 with a RBI, Ryan Christopher went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Drew Sannes went 1 for 2 and he scored a run.

SCSU HUSKIES 5 CONCORDIA ST. PAUL GOLDEN BEARS 2

The Huskies collected just four hits in game two, but that was enough as the Huskies got very good pitching performances by their starting pitcher and staff. Dominic Austing, a senior from Cathedral High School, started on the mound he threw five innings, he scattered four hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Sheldon Miks a senior from Shakopee High School threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Butler a senior from Neuqua Valley High School from Naperville, Illinios threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts, to earn his fourth save of the season.

Coming thru for the Huskies offense was Lenny Walker a junior form Tolleson High School of Arizona went 1 for 4 with three big RBIs. Dylan Haskamp, a lefty from Sauk Centre High School went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned walk and he scored a run. Matt Quade a junior from Paynesville High School went 1 for 1 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Najee Gaskins the Huskies center fielder earned three walks, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Mitch Mallek a senior from Stevens Point Area Senior High of Plover, Wisconsin was hit by a pitch,earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a run. Jordan Joseph the Huskies shortstop went 1 for 4, Matthew Meyer the Huskies starting catcher in this game earned a walk and a stolen base. Caeden Harris the Huskies left fielder scored a run.

The Golden Bears starting pitcher, Josh Saworski was the pitcher of record. Carter Schmidt went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Pat Bordewich went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. Ben Suits went 1 for 4 with a RBI and Steven Nessler went 1 for 4 and he scored a run.

Upcoming Games for the Huskies:

Saturday April 13 th

University of Duluth Bulldogs @ St. Cloud State (DH) (TBA) Faber Field

Sunday April 14 th

University of Duluth Bulldogs @ St. Cloud State (TBA) Faber Field)

Scores from Around NSIC

Minnesota State Mankato 7 Northern State 3

Minnesota State Manakato 14 Northern State 1

University of Duluth 12 University of Sioux Falls 3

University of Sioux Falls 7 University of Duluth 4

University of Mary 3 Winona State 1

University of Mary 3 Winona State 2