SCSU Baseball Sweeps Bemidji Tuesday

Maddie MacFarlane/SCSU Athletics

The Huskies took two from Bemidji State University Beavers to bring their record to 29-6 on the season and 17-4 in the NSIC. The games were played at St. John's University Hagen Field, because of wet field conditions at Faber field.

SCSU HUSKIES 6 BEMIDJI STATE UNIVERSITY BEAVERS 0

The Huskies collected a dozen hits and a couple of early runs, that was plenty of support for the Huskies starting pitcher. Senior, right hander, Dominic Austing from Cathederal High School threw a complete game. He gave up four hits, issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts, Dominic is now 5-0 on the seaso

The Huskies Senior Mathew Meyer from Sauk Rapids High School went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI. Senior Jordan Joseph from St. Michael-Albertville High School, continued his hot hitting, he went 3 for 4 with a double for a RBI. Junior Najee Gaskins from Cienega High School of Vail, Arizona went 2 for 2 with a double for a RBI, he scored two runs, had sacrifice fly and he was hit by a pitch. Junior Lenny Walker from Tolleson High School of Arizona went 2 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Senior Mitch Mallek from Stevens Point Area HIgh School of Plover, Wisconsin went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Junior Matt Quade from Paynesville High School went 1 for 4. Senior Ethan Ibarra from Liberty High School of Las Vegas, Nevada went 1 for 1 and he scored a run. Ethan plays the hot corner at third base, he continues to flash a little leather each game. Junior Aaron Hamman for Chaparral High School of Parker, Colorado earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

The Beavers starting pitcher, Jesse Palafox was their pitcher of record. The Beavers leaders on offense were; Kade Nelson went 2 for 3 and Jacob Carlson went 1 for 3. Wyatt White went 1 for 3 and Blake Huntley went 1 for 3.

SCSU HUSKIES 4 BEMIDJI STATE UNIVERSITY BEAVERS 2

The Huskies did collect thirteen hits, including three extra base hits, but the Beavers did turn a triple play in the top of the fourth, this likely foiled a big inning for the Huskies. Lefty Matt Osterberg a sophomore from Coleman High School of Wisconsin started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He scattered four hits, issued a pair of walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Junior Riley Ahern threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hits, issued one walk and he surrendered two runs.

The Huskies shortstop, Jordan Joseph continued his hot hitting, he went 3 for 4 with a double for two RBIs. He was flashing some hot leather as well, as he is playing very good defense. Caeden Harris the Huskies left fielder had big game, he went 3 for 4 with two triples for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of walks. The Huskies DH, Lenny Walker went 2 for 5 and he scored a run. The Huskies second baseman Aaron Hammann went 1 for 4 with a double and the Huskies first baseman Matt Quade went 1 for 4. The Huskies third baseman, Ethan Ibarra made a couple more sensational plays, he also went 1 for 4 at the plate. The Huskies Matthew Meyer, catching his second game of the day, went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. The Huskies right fielder, Mitch Mallek went 1 for 5.

The Beavers starting pitcher, Jackson Back was their pitcher of record. The Beavers use four pitchers in the ball game. Kade Nelson went 2 for 4 and he scored a run, Parker Borg went 2 for 3 and Jacob Carlson went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk.

Upcoming Games for the Huskies:

Friday April 19 th (1:00/3:00)

Huskies @ U of M Crookston Trojans (DH)

Saturday April 20 th (12:00)

Huskies @ U of M Crookston Trojans