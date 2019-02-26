SCSU Baseball Report- February 26th, 2019

Sunday February 24 th

SCSU HUSKIES 9 PARKSIDE RANGERS 5

The fourteenth ranked Huskies, defeated the Wisconsin Parkside Rangers behind the pitching performance by veteran right hander Dominic Austing. He started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings, gave up just one hit, issued two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Blake Flint, a junior right hander from Pinnacle High School in Arizona, threw 1 2/3 innings. He gave up three hits, two walks, five runs, he hit three batters and he recorded one strike. Veteran right hander, Matt Butler, from Neuqua Valley High School of Illinois threw 1 2 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He issued just one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The game was played in Joplin Missouri at the Warren Turner Sports Complex.

The Huskies fell behind 5-2 in the eighth inning, they came back with seven big runs in the bottom the eighth inning.

Jordan Joseph the Huskies veteran shortstop went 3 for 4 for a double for one big RBI and he scored a run. Lenny Walker a junior form Tolleson High School of Arizona had a big game, he went 4 for 5 with a double for two big RBIs, he scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Torah Shahidi, a senior from Ames High School of Iowa had a good game, he went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Matt Quade, the Huskies third baseman, a junior from Paynesville High School and St. Cloud Tech and Community College went 1 for 4 for two big RBI’s and he scored a run. Mitch Mallek a senior outfielder from Stevens Point Area High School of Plover, Wisconsin went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Ibarra the Huskies third baseman from Liberty High School of Las Vegas, Nevada went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored a run. Veteran Caption, first baseman Mathew Meyer went 1 for 2, he earned two walks, was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Najee Gaskin a junior from Cienega High School of Vail, Arizona earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Parkside Rangers starting pitcher was Hunter Wendell and threw five innings. Keaton Kastberg was the pitcher of record for the Rangers. Shawn Rigsby went 1 for 4, with a walk and he scored two runs and Casey Olivier went 1 for 5 and he scored a run. Niko Diaz went 1 for 3 with a triple for a RBI and he earned a walk. Dominic Eposito had a RBI and he scored a run and Nicholas Eisenmenger was credited with a RBI.

Monday February 25th

SCSU HUSKIES 5 PARKSIDE RANGERS 2

The Huskies run their unbeaten streak to five games, as they defeated the Parkside Rangers, backed the veteran left hander, Sheldon Miks from Shakopee High School. He is back from his surgery, last season he sat out, he threw a complete game, he scattered six hits, issued two walks, two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Huskies were led by Jordan Joseph, he went 2 for 4 with a double for and he scored a run. Aaron Hamman a junior infielder from Chaparral High School of Parker Colorado went 2 for 4 for two big RBIs and he scored a run. Matt Quade, went 1 for 2 for two big RBIs and he scored a run. Senior Caption from Sauk Rapids High School, Mathew Meyer went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. The Huskies out fielder Najee Gaskins went 1 for 4, Lenny Walker was credited with a RBI and Mitch Mallek and Caden Harris both earned walks and Harris scored a run.

The Rangers Payton Schneider started on the mound, he was the pitcher of record. Aaron Cousin threw in relief for the Rangers. Nicholas Eisenmenger went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Hunter Wendel went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI. Lane Ochs went 1 for 3 with a double and Garry Oliver went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored a run, Dominic Esposito went 1 for 4 and Shawn Rigby went 1 for 2 with a walk and he scored a run.

Monday February 25 th

MISSOURI S&T 9 SCSU HUSKIES 3

The Huskies gave up a early three run homer in the first and again in the fifth inning. That was too much for them to overcome. Their starting pitcher was nearly perfect for six innings, Dalton Erger. Tim Lira went 3 for 4 with a homerun for four RBIs, Keegan Baxmayer went 3 for 3 with a home run for three RBIs, Will Hayes went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Jason Volkmann went 2 for 4 with a double.

The Huskies junior lefty, Shannon Ahern from Holy Academy of Holy Angels, didn’t have his normal stuff. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Mathew Osterberg, a lefty from Coleman High School in Wisconsin, threw 2 2/3 innings in relief. He gave up six hits, two runs, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Riley Ahern a 6’3” right hander from The Academy of Holy Angels threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies were not able to generate a lot of offense, they were led by Caeden Harris. He went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and Toran Shadidi went 1 for 2 with a RBI. Najee Gaskins went 1 for 3, he scored a run, had a stolen base and he earned a walk. Matt Quade, Aaron Hammann and Ethan Ibarra all went 1 for 4. Mitch Mallek earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Meyer scored a run.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Spring Trip to Tucson, Arizona for eight games, starting March 4 th thru March 10th. They will be playing at the Kino Sports Complex.

March 4 th Concordia University of Nebraska 3:00

March 5 th Benedictine University of Mesa 6:30