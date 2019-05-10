SCSU Baseball Recap

SCSU Athletics

The Huskies opened the NSIC tournament play with a big win over the University of Minnesota Crookston Eagles 14-0 as they they put up big runs early in the game to back some good pitching performances. They have run their season record to 39-10. They will face their big rivals Minnesota State University Mankato Mavericks at 2:30 at Faber Field. The Mavericks defeated Northern State University 4-2 in 10 innings.

SCSU HUSKIES 14 UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA CROOKSTON EAGLES 0

The Huskies collected fifteen hits and they put up five big runs in the first inning, this included four home runs. This was a tremendous amount of support for starting pitcher Dominic Austing. He started on the mound, the senior right hander a Cathedral High School threw five very good innings to earn the win, he now sports a 8-0 record on the season. He gave up two hits, issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty handed sophomore Trevor Koenig from St. Cloud Tech High School threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Senior right hander Kyle Boser from Little Falls High School threw 1/3 of an inning. Senior lefty Zach Siggelkow from St. Anthony Village High School threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk as he faced two batters. Senior right hander Ryan Wesely threw 1/3 of an inning. Freshman right hander Dylan Haskamp closed it out with one inning of relief he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

Every Husky in the starting lineup collected hits, led by four home runs and a pair of doubles. Senior Matt Meyer from Sauk Rapids High School put them up in the first inning with a big three run home run. He went 1 for 3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four big RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. The Huskies catcher had a huge game, Toran Shahidi of Ames High School went 2 for 4 with a huge grand slam in the sixth inning. He went 2 for 4 with his grand slam and he scored a pair of runs. Senior Mitch Mallek from Stevens Point Area High School of Plover, Wisconsin had a good game, he went 3 for 3 with a home run, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Junior Aaron Hammann from Chaparral High School of Parker, Colorado had very good game, he went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Senior Ethan Ibarra from Liberty High School of Las Vegas, Nevada had a good game, he 2 for 3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for three big RBI’s. His home run was straight away center field, about a 390’ shot. He was like a vacuum at third base, as he continues great defense. Senior Caeden Harris from Blue Valley High School of Leawood, Kansas had a good game, he went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Caeden make a complete of very nice plays in left field. Najee Gaskins a junior from Cienega High School of Vail, Arizona went 1 for 5 and he scored a run. He continues to roam center field, he made a couple of sensational plays. He often reminds this writer of a ball player by the name of Byron Buxton. Senior Jordan Joseph went 1 for 5 and he continues to play a great shortstop. He showed again last night why he was named to the All Defensive NSIC First Team.

The Eagles starting pitcher Zach Rustad, was their pitcher of record, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued two walks, surrendered nine runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Nelson threw 1 1/3 innings in relief and Graeme Cherry threw three innings in relief. The Eagles leading hitters were: Bryce Jorgenson he went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk and Mason Ruhlman went 1 for 4. Scott Finberg went 1 for 4 and Landyn Swenson