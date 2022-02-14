SCSU Baseball Recap

FEBRUARY 10, 2022

(SPRING TRIP to ARKADEPHIA, ARKANSAS

GLYDE BERRY FIELD

HENDERSON STATE 7 SCSU 5

The Henderson State nine defeated the Huskies in the 2022 season opener, with four extra base hits including a home run, a triple and a pair of doubles. The Huskies were down 3-0 after two innings and they tied it up with 4 runs in the fifth inning. They were tied going into the eighth inning and Henderson State scored a pair of runs to secure the win for them. Senior Lefty Trevor Koenig from St. Cloud Tech High School started on the mound. He threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tommy Thompson a right hand sophomore from Chanhassen High School threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he retired one batter. Junior righty Riley Ahern from The Academy of Holy Angels threw 3 innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up four hits, three runs, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskies were led on offense by Sam Riola a junior from Blaine High School and a transfer from Louisiana-Lafayette. He went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs. Drew Bulson a junior from St. Cloud Tech High School went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Tate Wallat a sophomore from Federal Way, Washington and a transfer from Everett CC went 2-for-4 with a double. Paul Steffenson a senior from Kenai, Alaska a transfer from Tennessee Tech went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Parker Savard a junior from Hanmer, Ontario and a transfer from Dakota County Tech CC went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Max Gamm a senior from Woodbury, Minn East Ridge High School and a transfer from Nebraska-Omaha went. 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. John Nett a sophomore from Appleton, Wisconsin scored a run and Mitch Gumbko a sophomore from Ada, Michigan and a transfer from Muskegon CC earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for Henderson State was Ethan Perry, he threw one inning, Austin Cross threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Howard threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, and he recorded a strike out. Brayden Bebee earned the win with two innings of relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

They were led on offense by Kaden Argenbright he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and two runs scored. Greyson Stevens went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Bryson Haskins went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, a walk and a pair of stolen bases. David Vitches went 1-for-4 with a triple for an RBI.

MISSOURI WESTERN 18 SCSU 1

(February 11th)

The Huskies fell behind early and was never able to catch up, they gave up five runs in the 3rd inning and the Western closed it out with eight runs in the last inning. The starting and winning pitcher for Missouri Western was Jordan Akins, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

They were led on offense by Brady Holden, he went 2-for-4 for three RBI's, one walk, he was hit by pitch and he scored two runs. Jared Munk went 1-for-7 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Alex Crouch went 2-for-4 with two home runs for four RBIS, he had three walks and scored three runs. W. Courtney went 4-for-7 with a triple and he scored four runs.

The Huskies used seven pitchers in their effort to slow Missouri Western down. Ryan Duffy a senior lefty from South St. Paul, Minnesota started. He threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs and three walks. Jack Habeck a lefty from Appleton, Wisconsin threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Eli Emerson a sophomore from Cold Spring, Mn and Rocori High School. He threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, and he recorded a strikeout. Ethan Lanthier a freshman righty from Northfield, Minnesota threw one inning, he issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

Owen Anderson a freshman righty from Hudson, Wisconsin threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Adam Winkels a junior righty from Avon, Minnesota and from Albany High School threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Isaiah Katz a freshman lefty from Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Fall Creek High School threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Sam Riola the Huskies DH went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Paul Steffenson the Huskies right fielder went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Drew Bulson the Huskies third baseman went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Cameron Vollmer the Huskies catcher went 1-for-3, Mason Diaz Huskie catcher was hit by a pitch and Tate Wallat Huskies second baseman earned a walk.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI 5 SCSU 4

(February 12)

The Huskies took an early lead with three runs in the third inning but gave up one in the third and three in the eighth inning and Huskies picked up a run in the bottom of the seventh. They gave up the game deciding run in the bottom of the eighth inning. They Huskies were out hit just nine to eight.

The Huskies starting pitcher Luke Tupy a freshman lefty from New Prague, Minnesota threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Fabian Villegas a senior righty from Goodyear, Arizona and Phoenix CC threw 4 2/3 innings for a very good relief appearance. He gave up one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Shannon Ahern a junior righty from Inver Grove Heights, Mn and The Academy of Holy Angels threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and one run, he was the pitcher of record.

The Huskies offense was led by Tate Wallat, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s. Cameron Vollmer the Huskies first baseman went 2-for-3 with a two doubles and he had a walk. Sam Riola went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Drew Bulson the Huskies catcher went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Max Gamm the Huskies shortstop went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil a freshman from Albany High School pinch hitter and their third baseman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. John Nett the Huskies center fielder went 1-for-5, Mitch Gumbko the Huskies left fielder earned a walk. Paul Steffenson was credited for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for North West Missouri was Jace Davidson, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and two walks. Kade Barrick threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and two walks. Colin Shreves threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Josh Mitchell threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk. Alex Lavin threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and Alex Slocum threw one inning to earn the win, he faced three batters.

Their offense was led by Ryan Koski, he went 3-for-5 for four RBI’s and he scored a run. DeAunte Parker went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Donovan Warren went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Cole Slibowksi went

1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, sacrifice bunt, stolen base and he scored a run and Brett Holden went 1-for-3, he was hit by pitch and he scored a run.

SCSU HUSKIES 8 OUACHITA BAPTIST 5

(February 13th)

The Huskies got into the win column as they out hit the Ouachita Baptist nine to eight. The Huskies jumped out front with 2 runs in the third, three in the sixth and single runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings. Tommy Thompson, 6’0 righty from Chanhassen started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack Habeck 6’1 righty from Appleton, Wisconsin threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Lanthier 6’5 right from Northfield threw 1 1/3 inning in relief to earn the save, he issued a pair of walks.

The Huskies offense was led by Paul Steffenson 5’9 righty from Kenai, Alaska went 1-for-3 with a home run, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Max Gamm 5’11 shortstop from East Ridge High School went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Cameron Vollmer 6’3 from Corona, Calfornia and Hillcrest High School, the Huskies first baseman, went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Mitch Gumbko 5’11 from Ada, Michigan and Hills Northern High School went 1-for-4 with a home run. Tate Wallat 5’11 infielder from Federal Way, Washington and Todd Beamer High School went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Sam Riola 6’1 from Ham Lake, Minnesota and Blaine High School went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Drew Bulson 6’0 catcher from St. Cloud Tech went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil 6’4 from Albany High School earned a walk and he scored a run and John Nett 5’10 from Appleton, Wisconsin and Kimberly High School earned a walk.

The Ouachita Baptist starting pitcher was Dustin Bermudez, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Luke House threw 3 2/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Caleb Donoho threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit and one run and Jaxon Rees threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and issued one walk.

Their offense was led by Cade Burns, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Jud Arrington went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored aq run. G. Allen went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Thursday February 24th

To Salem, West Virginia

Memorial Field

Vs. Salem, Virginia

4:00

Friday February 25th

Salem, West Virginia

Memorial Field

Vs. Mansfield

5:30

Saturday February 26th

Salem West Virginia

Memorial Field

Vs. Ashland University

10:00

Saturday February 26th

Salem West Virginia

Memorial Field

Vs. Salem

5:00