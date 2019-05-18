SCSU Baseball Recap

Game 1: SCSU Huskies 10 - Missouri Southern State University Lions 9

The Huskies collected nineteen hits, including three extra-base hits to aid their comeback. They were down 9-3 after five innings. They put a run in the sixth, four in the seventh, and two in the bottom of the eight.

Junior right-hander Blake Flint from Pinnacle High School of Phoenix, Arizona started on the mound. He threw one inning, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, and he surrendered three runs. Veteran lefty Sheldon Miks from Shakopee High School threw eight innings in relief. He scattered eight hits, surrendered six runs, and recorded six strikeouts. His 110 pitch relief appearance earned him the win.

The Huskies had eight different players that had multi-hit games, led by senior third baseman Ethan Ibarra . He went 4 for 5 for an RBI and he scored a run. Junior centerfielder Najee Gaskins went 3 for 4 for an RBI. He earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base, and scored two runs. Senior lefty fielder Caeden Harris had a good game. He went 2 for 4 with a triple and a double for two RBI’s and scored a pair of runs.

Senior catcher Toran Shahidi had a good game. He went 2 for 6 with a big two-run home run and scored a pair of runs. Senior first baseman Mathew Meyer went 2 for 5 for an RBI and earned a walk. Junior DH Lenny Walker went 2 for 6 with a double for one RBI. Junior second baseman Aaron Hammann went 2 for 5 and scored a run. Senior shortstop Jordan Joseph went 2 for 5 and scored a run. Senior right fielder Mitch Mallek was credited with an RBI. He earned a pair of walks and he scored one run.

The Lions' starting pitcher Zac Shoemaker was not the pitcher of record. Torrey Reeves was. The Lions' offensive leaders were Freddie Landers who went 4 for 5 and scored two runs, Troy Gogan who went 3 for 5 for two RBI’s, Sam Stevens who went 2 for 4 for three RBI’s, and Denver Coffee who went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s.

Game 2: Central Oklahoma Broncos 9 - SCSU Huskies 4

The Huskies' season came to end with their loss to the Broncos. They did post a very good record of 41-14 for the season. Lefty Cal Giese from Stevens Point Area High School of Plover, Wisconsin started on the mound. He threw 2 1/3 innings, gave up six hits, surrendered three runs, and recorded three strikeouts. Sophomore right-hander Riley Ahern threw 3 2/3 innings in relief. He gave up two hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run, and recorded one strikeout.

Junior lefty Shannon Ahern threw 2/3 of an inning in relief. He gave up one hit, issued one walk, surrendered two runs, and recorded one strikeout. He was the pitcher of record. Sophomore lefty Trevor Koenig gave up two hits and issued one walk.

Freshman right-hander, Dylan Haskamp retired one batter and gave up one hit. Sophomore lefty Mathew Osterberg threw two innings in relief. He issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies' offense did collect eleven hits with a pair of doubles and a home run. They were led by Mathew Meyer , a senior from Sauk Rapids High School. He went 3 for 4 for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Lenny Walker , a junior from Tolleson High School of Arizona, went 2 for 4 with a double and scored a run. Toran Shahidi , a senior from Ames High School of Iowa, went 1 for 4 with a double for an RBI.

Najee Gaskins , a junior from Cienega High School of Vail, Arizona, went 1 for 4 with a home run. Ethan Ibarra , a senior from Liberty High School of Las Vegas, Nevada, went 1 for 4. Mitch Mallek , a senior from Stevens Point Area High Area Senior High of Plover, Wisconsin, went 1 for 4 and scored a run. Caeden Harris , a senior from Blue Valley High School of Leawood, Kansas, went 1 for 4.

The Broncos' starting pitcher Braydon Nelson earned the win. Their offensive leaders included Spencer Van Scoyoc went 4 for 5 for three RBI’s and scored a run. TJ Block went 2 for 3 for two RBI’s. He earned a pair of walks and scored one run. Kyle Crowl went 2 for 5 with a double and a stolen base and scored two runs. Taylor Avila went 1 for 5 with an RBI and scored a run. TK McWhertor went 1 for 3 for an RBI. He earned a walk and scored a run.