The St. Cloud State University baseball team swept Winona State in a Sunday doubleheader at Joe Faber Field. The Huskies took game one 4-1 and then won game two 8-1.

Cathedral's Bo Schmitz had a pair of runs batted in to pace the Huskies offense in game one, while Judd Davis had a four-hit game in the second contest. SCSU was 3-1 in the four game weekend series.

The Huskies are now 32-12 on the season and will play at Minot State on Wednesday.