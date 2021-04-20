SCSU Baseball Falls To UMD Monday

SCSU Athletics

The Huskies were defeated 5-4 by their conference rivals the U of M Bulldogs. The Bulldogs come back with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning for the win. Russ Tanner started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Paul Petit threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Liam Blachko closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit.

The Bulldog offense was led by Henry George, he went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tim Parkornowski went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brandt Kolpack went 3 for 4, with a stolen base and he scored a run andAlex Walermann went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Anders Brown was credited with a RBI, Brodie Paulson went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Torsten Mann went 1 for 3.

The Huskies starting pitcher, Trevor Koenig, a St. Cloud Tech High School, threw 7 1/3 innings, scattering seven hits, gave up two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jack Habeck from Appleton, Wisconsin was the pitcher of record, he threw 2/3 of any inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by John Nett, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Paul Steffenson went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Quade went 2 for 3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Max Gamm went 2 for 4 with a stolen base and Kyle Rodriguez went 1 for 2. Caleb Marquez went 1 for 3 and Tate Wallat earned a walk.

UPCOMING GAMES

Wednesday April 21st

Bemidji State University Beavers

1:30/3:30

Joe Faber Field

Saturday April 24th

University of Minnesota Crookston Eagles

1:30/3:30 @ Faber

Sunda April 25th

University of Minnesota Crookston Eagles

12:00 @ Faber