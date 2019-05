The St. Cloud State baseball team is headed to the Central Regional in Missouri with a 40-12 record. The Huskies will take on Central Oklahoma Thursday.

SCSU baseball coach Pat Dolan joined Dave Overlund on "Hang Up and Listen" Monday afternoon to recap the NSIC tournament and preview the Central Regional.

