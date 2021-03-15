SCSU Baseball Coach Pat Dolan [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud State University baseball team finished its season opening five game trip to Kansas with a 2-3 record. The Huskies will open the NSIC schedule with a series at Augustana beginning Saturday.

SCSU coach Pat Dolan joined WJON on Monday to discuss the past week's games, some of his players who have gotten off to fast starts and what he expects to see from Augustana this weekend.

