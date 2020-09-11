SCSU Baseball Coach Pat Dolan On Friday Baseball Series, Amateur Ball And More [PODCAST]
St. Cloud State baseball coach Pat Dolan, along with the Starz of Tomorrow Baseball Academy, has formed a baseball league featuring 16 Central Minnesota teams playing doubleheaders on Friday nights.
Dolan joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to discuss the league and its formation, catch us up on the recent SCSU baseball team practices and recap some of his former players' performances in the amateur baseball state tournament.