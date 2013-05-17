SCSU Baseball Advances In National Tourney

The St. Cloud State baseball team will play another day after blowing out Eastern Missouri 11-2 at Franklin Rogers Park in Mankato Thursday in the opening game of the D-II Regional Tournament. Third baseman Sean Borman had six runs batted in for the Huskies in the win.

Borman's bases-clearing double in the third inning gave the Huskies a 3-0 lead. The Mules were able to scrape runs across in the fifth and sixth innings to cut the SCSU lead to one, but the Huskies stormed back with five runs in the eighth to seal the win.