SCSU Assistant Hockey Coach Nick Oliver [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team will head to Omaha at the end of November to begin its 2020-21 season in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference's 'bubble' for three weeks.

Assistant coach Nick Oliver joined WJON Tuesday to discuss how practice is going, how it felt to have fans in the seats for a scrimmage last week, the outlook for the team, how it felt to be named a captain during his playing days and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.