The St. Cloud Area Roller Derby team defeated the Forx Sugarbeaters, of Grand Forks, North Dakota, 161-84 in a home match on Saturday.

Suzy Contusion laid the wood on an opponent and took the panty pass. J.B. Joker and Foxy Boom Boom handled much of the Jammer duties for SCAR.

Up next for the SCAR Dolls is a road trip on June 1st to take on the Fargo Moorhead Derby Girls.