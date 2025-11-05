The Sauk Rapids-Rice volleyball team will continue an excellent 2025 season when they take on Cretin-Derham Hall at the Class AAA Minnesota State High School League Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday evening.

The Storm's matchup with the Raiders is scheduled for a 5 p.m. start at Grand Casino Arena.

The Storm last appeared at the state tournament in 2021.

THE SEASON

The Storm have posted an impressive 25-2 record this season, which earned them the Central Lakes Conference title. Sauk Rapids-Rice was undefeated in the Central Lakes this season at 12-0.

It's also worth noting that SRR's only two losses this season came to Class AAAA opponents Monticello and Wayzata.

The success on the court has translated to a strong culture off the court as well. In fact, many of the players have been on the same teams since junior high.

On the court they know each other very well and also know the best ways to motivate each other.

"Our team is really, really close knit," said Sauk Rapids-Rice coach Gail Bialke. "They do everything together and I think the years of playing together came to a whole this season.

"They are just awesome, very talented and work very well together," Bialke said.

Sartell Volleyball (photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson) Sartell Volleyball (photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson) loading...

READ MORE: CAN SARTELL TOPPLE THE GIANTS AT CLASS AAAA VOLLEYBALL?

SECTION 8AAA PLAYOFFS

The Storm defeated Little Falls and Fergus Falls by 3-0 final scores before battling past Annandale for a 3-2 win in the section finals and reach the state tournament.

"It's a dream come true," said Bialke. "It's been the girls' goal all season to get (to state) and I am just so happy for them."

THE TEAM

One of the biggest keys to the Storm's success has been their total team effort. While junior Josie Anderson and Wendy Peterson were named to the All State team, Bialke says their trip to state can be credited to the entire team.

"I've got eight great players and a bench that is tremendous with energy and enthusiasm," Bialke said. "I would say all of my players are great leaders in one way or another."

READ MORE: FULL STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

STATE TOURNEY

Despite the fact that none of the current players were on that 2021 team, Bialke (who was a JV coach and made the trip with the Storm) says she isn't worried about the lights being too bright for her players.

"A lot of these girls in their JO programs have been on national teams and have been on a stage like this," Bialke said. "A court is a court, a volleyball is a volleyball and I think their experience playing in a national tournament setting is really similar to a state tournament."

Cretin-Derham Hall posted a 22-4 record with a schedule full of AAAA teams. The Raiders feature strong blocking and outside hitting.

"Watching them on film it looks like a very even matchup," Bialke said.

WHAT: Class AAA State Volleyball Tournament

WHERE: Grand Casino Arena

WHEN: Wednesday, November 5th at 5 PM

TICKETS: $27 for adults, $18 for students