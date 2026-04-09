Prep Sports Scores and Schedule – Thursday, April 9th
The Cathedral baseball team beat Pierz 10-6 on Wednesday at the MAC in St. Cloud.
Nolan Bigaoutte was 4-4 with a home run, a double and three runs batted in for the Crusaders, while Nick Plante knocked in three runs and Henry Schloe drove in a pair.
Jack Hamak pitched a pair of scoreless innings in relief to earn the win on the mound.
The Crusaders will host Little Falls on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Municipal Athletic Complex.
THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE
Sartell @ Hutchinson
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Zimmerman
SOFTBALL
Cathedral blanked Foley 10-0 in a five-inning game on Wednesday.
Sadie Meyer paced the Crusader offense with three hits, including a home run, three runs scored and a pair of runs batted in. CJ Jerzak knocked in three runs for Cathedral, while Tayla Vought scored three times.
Berkley Mathiasen pitched four shutout innings to earn the win on the mound for CHS.
The Crusaders will host Pequot Lakes in Waite Park for a Thursday doubleheader. First pitch is set for 4 p.m..
THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE
Hutchinson @ Sartell
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Little Falls
ADAPTED SOFTBALL
St. Cloud @ White Bear Lake
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. Cloud Tech @ Elk River
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Gallery Credit: Stacker