The Cathedral baseball team beat Pierz 10-6 on Wednesday at the MAC in St. Cloud.

Nolan Bigaoutte was 4-4 with a home run, a double and three runs batted in for the Crusaders, while Nick Plante knocked in three runs and Henry Schloe drove in a pair.

Jack Hamak pitched a pair of scoreless innings in relief to earn the win on the mound.

The Crusaders will host Little Falls on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Municipal Athletic Complex.

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

Sartell @ Hutchinson

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Zimmerman

SOFTBALL

Cathedral blanked Foley 10-0 in a five-inning game on Wednesday.

Sadie Meyer paced the Crusader offense with three hits, including a home run, three runs scored and a pair of runs batted in. CJ Jerzak knocked in three runs for Cathedral, while Tayla Vought scored three times.

Berkley Mathiasen pitched four shutout innings to earn the win on the mound for CHS.

The Crusaders will host Pequot Lakes in Waite Park for a Thursday doubleheader. First pitch is set for 4 p.m..

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

Hutchinson @ Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Little Falls

ADAPTED SOFTBALL

St. Cloud @ White Bear Lake

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

St. Cloud Tech @ Elk River