Sartell’s Michaud and Cathedral’s Morris Win MN Sports Awards

St. Cloud Cathedral's Chris Morris and Sartell-St. Stephen's Marley Michaud have both been named Minnesota High School sports award winners. Morris was chosen as the top male swimmer while Michaud received the honor for top female gymnast.

Get our free mobile app

Morris swam in high school for the Tech/Cathedral combined team. At the state swimming/diving competition he won the 100-yard butterfly, breaking the state record that had stood since 1995. He also won gold in the 200 freestyle. Morris will swim starting this next year for the University of Minnesota.

Marley Michaud capped off her career winning the an all-around state championship. She also led her school to its first team state title. She put up scores of 9.875 on the vault and 9.725 on bars.

Select State winners move on to the national USA TODAY High School Sports Awards show and will compete for top honors against other statewide winners across the country. Winners will be revealed during the awards show, hosted by Michael Strahan and Rob Gronkowski, premiering at 7 p.m. Central Time Thursday, Aug. 5.