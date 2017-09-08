Sartell Was Shut Out Friday

Sartell -- The final score Alexandria 32 and Sartell 0 in the second game of the season.

At halftime the score was 13-0 in favor of Alexandria. Going into the second half for Alexandria they just have to keep control the tempo of their game to keep momentum on their side. For Sartell they have to get into a rhythm to get into the game to get momentum on their side to hopefully slow down the Alexandria offense.

Coming out of halftime Alexandria continued to run up the score board when quarterback Michael Empting connected with receiver Cody Branson for a 7 yard touchdown reception to make the score 19-0 after a missed extra point. That would be the only score in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter it was all Alexandria. QB Empting connected with receiver Bryce Ludwig for a 19 yard touchdown reception to make the score 26-0. Late in the fourth quarter they would score again on a 9 yard touchdown run by Empting to make the final score 32-0. With the win Alexandria moves to 2-0 on this very young season and play host to Brainerd Saturday September 16th. With the loss the young Sartell Sabres move to 0-2 on the season and will play host to St. Cloud Apollo next Friday night.

The player of the game was Alexandria's Michael Empting finishing the game 16-20 for 245 yards, 4 total touchdowns, and 1 interception.