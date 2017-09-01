Sartell Starts Season With Loss Friday

Cambridge -- The final score Cambridge 28 and Sartell 2 in the first game of the season.

Going into the second half this was still anyone's game with Cambridge holding a 14-0 lead over the Sartell Sabres. For Sartell they needed to create momentum to get back into it. Cambridge their game plan going into the second half is to keep momentum on their side and keep running the ball to have control of the clock.

Coming out of the gate we thought Sartell was about to turn around the game when they tackled Cambridge's running back Jett Gaudette in the end zone for a safety to make the score 2-14. But that momentum was short lived when Cambridge would answer back with a 55 yard touchdown run by running back Kaden Slepica to make the score 21-2.

There wasn't a whole lot of scoring in the fourth quarter. The only score was on a 16 yard touchdown run by Jett Gaudette to make the final score 28-2. With the loss Sartell starts the season 0-1 and will host Alexandria next Friday September 8th. With the win Cambridge starts 1-0 and will host Chiscago Lakes next Friday September 8th.

Player of the game was Cambridge's Jett Gaudette finishing the game with 16 carries for 143 yards and 3 touchdowns.