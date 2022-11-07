Sartell-St. Stephen Swimming/Diving a Favorite in the Section

The Sartell-St. Stephen swimming/diving team finished the regular season 8-0 in dual meets and placed first in the Central Lakes Conference meet October 29th in Willmar. The Sabres are one of the favorites as they prepare to compete in the Section 8AA meet in Brainerd Friday and Saturday. (November 11-12).

I was joined by Sabres head coach Hannah McKeag, diver Hailey Westrup and swimmer Macy Dockendorf. McKeag explains she knew they had a talented roster returning having lost just once in dual meets last season. She says they're swimmers swim year round and many of their divers are also gymnasts. Sartell had 6 athletes participate in the State Tournament last season in individual and relay events. Hailey Westrup placed 5th in the State in diving and their 200 freestyle relay team finished 6th at State.

Macy Dockendorf participates in 4 events during each meet which includes 2 individual events and 2 relays. She says she prefers relays and enjoys the 100 backstroke the most because brother did this event. Westrup says her goal this season is to continue to improve and help her teammates improve.

McKeag says she can only ask each girl to give their best effort. She says all meets prior to the section meet were viewed as practice to work on techniques. McKeag explains the section meet is where their goal is to perform perfect swims and perfect dives. She says Moorhead and Brainerd are expected to be top competition for them in the section meet. The top 2 individual finishers at each event qualify for the State Meet except for diving where the top 4 move on.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Hannah McKeag, Macy Dockendorf and Hailey Westrup it is available below.