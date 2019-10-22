Sartell Season Ends Against Brainerd Tuesday

Brainerd -- Brainerd took control of this game early and never looked back against Sartell, winning the game 34-6.

Lets jump into the second quarter because there was no scoring in the first quarter. Brainerd would get down the field and score on a 36 yard touchdown run by quarterback Nathaniel Staehling and after a successful two point conversion they took a 8-0 lead. They would score again later in the second quarter on a ten yard touchdown reception by Jacob Smith, after a failed two point conversion the score was 14-0 at halftime.

Coming out of the break Brainerd would score first on a 29 yard run by backup quarterback Isaiah Windorski after failed two point conversion the score was 20-6. Sartell would finally get on the board and they would do it in a big way thanks to a 70 yard reception by Gustav Gunderson and after a failed two point conversion the score was 20-6.

In the fourth quarter it was all Brainerd. Davon Stuckey would score on a 8 yard run and after a missed extra point the score was 26-6. They would add to their lead later in the fourth quarter on a 5 yard run by Brandt Patton to make it a 34-6 final. With the loss Sartell's season comes to an end and finishes 1-8. With the win Brainerd advances to play at Bemidji on Saturday October 26th.

The player of the game is Brainerd's backup quarterback Isaiah Windorski. He came in and finished with 2-2 passing, 10 total passing yards, 7 carries, for 59 yards, and 2 total touchdowns.