Sartell, Rocori Among Football Teams Moving To Friday

The Sartell Sabres and Rocori Spartans are among the teams that have moved their section playoff games from Saturday night to Friday night in order to work around Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's restrictions for youth sports.

The #1 seeded Spartans will now host #2 seed Grand Rapids in Cold Spring on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports. Rocori was set to host #4 seed Willmar, who will now play #3 seed Detroit Lakes.

Both teams enter the de facto Section 8AAAA title game with 6-0 records on the season.

The Sartell Sabres, who are the #3 seed in 8AAAAA, will still travel to Bemidji- albeit one day earlier- to take on the #2-seeded Lumberjacks. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

OTHER FRIDAY GAMES:

Pine City @ Foley 5 PM

New London-Spicer @ Minnewaska 6 PM

Pierz @ Albany 6 PM