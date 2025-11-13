The Sartell Stone Poneys lost pitcher Reece Johnson to mental health struggles in 2023, while Mora Blue Devils manager also dealt with the loss of his daughter Jayden, who passed away earlier that year.

The two teams have come together for the last two years for Mental Health Awareness Day. Sartell and Mora are now combining to invite the rest of the Minnesota Baseball Association to take part in a Mental Health Awareness Day, according to the Minnesota Baseball Association website.

The Stone Poneys and Blue Devils have named Saturday, May 9th as Mental Health Awareness day, and they are asking the teams in the league to schedule a game that day that would be dedicated to mental health awareness.

The Minnesota Baseball Association lists pre-game events, hosting organizations at the ballpark, honor those lost to suicide and holding fundraising efforts like a 50/50 raffle as ways to support mental health.

MBA:

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death among young adults in Minnesota. The Mental Health Awareness and Suicide Prevention Townball Day is designed to break the silence on mental health, reduce the stigma and build a culture of compassion on and off the field.

The Sartell Stone Poneys began play in 2010 in the Sauk Valley League before moving to the Eastern Minny League in 2013.