Sartell Lost To Bemidji Friday Night

Sartell -- Sartell played host to Bemidji on Friday but they would come up on the wrong side of the score board loosing 41-6.

The first half was all Bemidji. They would start the scoring on a 59 yard touchdown run to take an early 7-0 lead. Later in the quarter they would score again on a 16 yard touchdown run to extend their lead 14-0. Then to close out the first quarter Will Falldorf would take a 51 yard run to the end zone to make it 21-0. There would only be one score in the second quarter and that came off of Bemidji's Falldorf on a 28 yard run to make it 28-0 going into halftime.

In the third quarter Falldorf again would find the end zone this time on a 82 yard run to make it 34-0. Sartell would finally get on the board in the fourth quarter to make it 34-6. Bemidji would score one more time in the fourth to make the final score 41-6. With the win Bemidji goes to 4-0 on the year and will play host to Saint Cloud Tech on Friday September 27th. With the lost Sartell moves to 0-4 on the year and will travel to play Moorhead on Friday September 27th.

The player of the game was Bemidji's Will Falldorf who finiishes the game with 9 carries for 240 yards and 4 touchdowns.