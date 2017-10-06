Sartell Football Falls Friday

The final score was Moorhead 44 and Sartell 17.

At halftime the score was Moorhead 30 and Sartell 3. Going into the third quarter Moorhead was looking to keep control of the game. For Sartell they were looking at getting their offense more on a rhythm.

Scoring in the third quarter started when Sartell's Garrett Freeman returned a 26 yard interception back for a touchdown and that cut the score to 30-10. But Moorhead would answer right back on a 16 yard touchdown reception by Ethan Hoff to make the score 37-10. With just a few minutes left in the quarter Moorhead would score again on a 2 yard touchdown run by Nick Johnson to make the score 44-10.

There was only one score in the fourth quarter and that would come late in the quarter on a 22 yard touchdown reception by Sartell's JT Rogers to make the final score 44-17. With the win Moorhead moves to 5-1 on the season and will host Brainerd next Friday October 13th. With the loss Sartell moves to 0-6 and will travel to Bemidji next Friday October 13th.

Score's around the league when this game went final:

Tech 34 and Sauk Rapids 6 -- Final Score

Cathedral 20 and Holy Family Catholic 19 -- Final Score

Willmar 16 and Apollo 12 -- 8:24 Left To Play