Sartell Football Bouncing Back in 2020

The Sartell Sabres are enjoying a bounce-back season so far in 2020 with a 2-2 record including wins over Apollo and, most recently, Alexandria. The Sabres posted a convincing 49-29 win over the Cardinals Friday night.

A big second quarter propelled the Sabres to the win at Alexandria and running back Ethan Torgrimson and his offensive line had a monster night. Torgrimson rattled off 287 rushing yards and five touchdowns to lead Sartell to the win.

Torgrimson, a senior, has rushed for 617 yards over four games this season with 11 touchdowns.

The Sabres were 1-26 over the past three seasons, but Activities Director Ryan Hogue says he has always been confident in the program and head coach Scott Hentges.

"I was joking with Scott that he's an old coach now, and Scott is a great coach," Hauge said last week in an interview with WJON. "High school football ebbs and flows, but I feel really good about our coaching staff and the work they put in.

"If you gotta go through (the COVID situation), you want to have someone like Scott Hentges by your side... I feel great about the future of Sabre football," Hauge said.

The Sabres will host the Tech Tigers (0-2) on Friday night at Sartell Middle School. The Tigers lost to Sauk Rapids-Rice in Week Four, which was their first game since Week One.