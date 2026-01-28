Sartell/Cathedral Nordic Ski Team had a successful meet at Andes Tower Hills outside of Alexandria for the Central Lakes Conference meet Tuesday. Andrew Berndt continued his undefeated season with a first place finish and earned all-conference honors. Sam Thompson finished third overall and also earned all-conference honors. The Sartell-Cathedral boys team took second place behind Brainerd.

Girls

On the girls side, the Sartell-Cathedral team was led by Lilly Jamison who finished fourth place, securing all-conference honors. Cece Jamison finished 7th. The girls team finished in 4th place.

What's Next

Next week, the Sartell-Cathedral skiers head to Maplelag for the Section 8 meet. Andrew, Sam, Lilly, and Cece hope to punch their ticket to the state meet after qualifying last year.

Honors for Berndt

In a recent coach's poll, Andrew Berndt is now the number one ranked skier in the state, so he has his sights set on a state championship. The state championship meet is February 11-12th at Giant's Ridge in Biwabik, MN.