The Sartell-St. Stephen boys basketball team has caught fire having posted 5 straight wins heading into Thursday's home game against Detroit Lakes. Sabres' head coach Marcus Oistad joined me on WJON.

Good Run

The Sabres are 8-4 this season and haven't lost since December 27. Oistad says their focus is getting better every single day. He explained they started the season with a tough schedule and all 4 of their losses have come against ranked opponents. Oistad believes they've "hit their stride the last couple of weeks".

Top Performers

Oistad says his team never panics despite tough situations in games. He explains, they really have a good mature group that responds well to adversity. One of Sartell's top players this season is senior Maddox Lewis. Oistad says Maddox has been a 3-year starter for them and has improved his game over the years. He says Maddox started out as a 3-point threat and has since added to his game due to hard work and dedication in the weight room. Oistad says Lewis has the ability to score at all 3 levels. Other top contributors for Sartell this season include Karson Lewis and Isaac Bergstrom.

Game This Week

The Sabres will host the Lakers of Detroit Lakes Thursday night. Oistad says DL likes to push the tempo and expects a high scoring game. He says Sartell has moved down a level this year so almost all of their conference opponents are section opponents. Detroit Lakes is also in their section.

