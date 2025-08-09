Polecats Snag A Thrilling Win In Tight Match Against Miners
SECTION 4B
Monticello Polecats 2, Hibbing Miners 1
(Thursday, August 8th)
The Polecats defeated their Section rivals, the Miners, the out out-hit them eleven to nine, including three doubles. Tanner Eckhart threw nine innings, he gave up nine hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts.
Their offense was led by Dustin Wilcox went 2-for-4 for an RBI, and Brock Holthaus went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Cole Bovee went 3-for-4 with two doubles, and Michel Olson went 2-for-4. Cade King went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run, and Nick Anderson went 1-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice bunt. Jason Axelberg had a stolen base and a walk, Braydon Hanson had a walk, and Cole Holthaus scored a run.
Cole Mammenga threw six innings, gave up ten hits, two runs, four walks, and recorded nine strikeouts. Dylan Headley threw two innings, and he had three strikeouts.
Their offense was led by Kode Miller went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run, and Mike Belich went 2-for-4. Tom Vekich and Kyler Miller both went 1-for-5, Beau Barry and Ethan Ambuehl both went 1-for-4, and Mammenga went 1-for-3 with a walk.
