Sartell Baseball Coach Jerome Nemanich [PODCAST]

The Sartell Sabres got some revenge on the Rocori Spartans with a walk-off win Thursday night at St. Cloud Orthopedics Field. The Spartans beat the Sabres 4-3 in Cold Spring on Monday.

Sartell baseball coach Jerome Nemanich sat down with Dave Overlund on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Friday. Coach Nemanich talks about the returning players on his roster, the newly-renovated St. Cloud Orthopedics Field, the plan for the new high school's baseball diamond and more.

