Saint Cloud Wins Third in a Row

Duluth -- Saint Cloud would take the game from Duluth, winning 12-3 at Wade Stadium.

Duluth took an early lead in the bottom of the first from a two run home run by Nic Kent to make the score 2-0.

St. Cloud Rox would answer back by scoring a run in the second to make it 2-1. Then they would open the scoring in the third by scoring five unanswered runs capping it off with a rbi double by Hance Smith to take a 6-2 lead. They would continue to pile on the runs ultimately scoring 12 unanswered runs and would take a 12-3 win.

The Rox, who are now 11-10 and have a three game winning streak, will travel back to Joe Faber Field to play the Willmar Stingers Tuesday. You can hear the game on 1390 Granite City Sports. Pre-game show starts at 6:35 p.m.