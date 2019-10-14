Sabres Snap Skid With Win Over Cardinals

The Sartell Sabres snapped a 25 game losing streak with a 30-21 win over #7 Alexandria Friday night in Sartell. The Sabres are now 1-6 on the season.

Junior Andrew Ambrosier led Sartell on defense with three interceptions, including the game-clinching pick in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Ambrosier also ran for a touchdown at the running back position.

Freshman quarterback Cole Hentges threw a pair of touchdowns, with the first coming on a 62-yard toss down the middle to Gus Gunderson, and the second being the game-winner to senior tight end Jacob Bjelland late in the fourth.

The Sabres will close out the regular season with a home game against Becker Wednesday night.