High School Football Results Tuesday October 22
Section 7-5-A
Sauk Rapids-Rice 34, Duluth East 12
(The Storm will play at Andover Saturday at 1pm. Hear the game on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports)
St. Francis 41, Cambridge-Isanti 20
(St. Francis will play at Elk River Saturday at 1pm)
Section 8-5-A
Bemidji 35, Tech 21
(Bemidji will play at Alexandria Saturday at 6pm)
Brainerd 17, Sartell-St. Stephen 13
(Austin Lahr threw for 54 yards and ran for 24 yards and a touchdown for Sartell. Andrew Tavale led the Sabres with 57 yards rushing. Brainerd will play at Moorhead Saturday at 2pm)
Section 8-4-A
Little Falls 28, Detroit Lakes 20
(Little Falls will play at Becker Saturday. ROCORI will play at Princeton in the other section semifinal Saturday at 1pm)
Section 5-3-A
Cathedral 35, Pine City 8
(Henry Schloe threw 3 touchdown passes to Jack Hamak. Schloe threw for 146 yards and 3 scores and ran for 47 yards. Hamak had 7 catches for 94 yards and 3 touchdowns. Camden Kroll ran for 73 yards and a touchdown for the Crusaders).
Foley 41, Apollo 7
(Foley plays at Cathedral Saturday at 7pm)
Annandale 43, Spectrum 14
Milaca 41, Mora 0
(Milaca plays at Annandale Saturday at 2pm)
Section 5-2-A
Holdingford 42, Paynesville 2
(Holdingford will play at Eden Valley-Watkins Saturday at 2pm)
Royalton 22, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 14
(Royalton will play at Kimball Saturday at 2pm)