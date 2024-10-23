High School Football Results Tuesday October 22

Section 7-5-A

Sauk Rapids-Rice 34, Duluth East 12

(The Storm will play at Andover Saturday at 1pm. Hear the game on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports)

St. Francis 41, Cambridge-Isanti 20

(St. Francis will play at Elk River Saturday at 1pm)

Section 8-5-A

Bemidji 35, Tech 21

(Bemidji will play at Alexandria Saturday at 6pm)

Brainerd 17, Sartell-St. Stephen 13

(Austin Lahr threw for 54 yards and ran for 24 yards and a touchdown for Sartell. Andrew Tavale led the Sabres with 57 yards rushing. Brainerd will play at Moorhead Saturday at 2pm)

Section 8-4-A

Little Falls 28, Detroit Lakes 20

(Little Falls will play at Becker Saturday. ROCORI will play at Princeton in the other section semifinal Saturday at 1pm)

Section 5-3-A

Cathedral 35, Pine City 8

(Henry Schloe threw 3 touchdown passes to Jack Hamak. Schloe threw for 146 yards and 3 scores and ran for 47 yards. Hamak had 7 catches for 94 yards and 3 touchdowns. Camden Kroll ran for 73 yards and a touchdown for the Crusaders).

Foley 41, Apollo 7

(Foley plays at Cathedral Saturday at 7pm)

Annandale 43, Spectrum 14

Milaca 41, Mora 0

(Milaca plays at Annandale Saturday at 2pm)

Section 5-2-A

Holdingford 42, Paynesville 2

(Holdingford will play at Eden Valley-Watkins Saturday at 2pm)

Royalton 22, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 14

(Royalton will play at Kimball Saturday at 2pm)