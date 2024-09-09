Sauk Rapids-Rice Football Tops Rival Sartell-St. Stephen [GALLERY]

The Sauk Rapids-Rice football team improved to 24-18 win over rival, Sartell-St. Stephen Friday night.

Friday's Football Results:

Bloomington Jefferson 0, St. Cloud Tech 17

East Grand Forks 0, Little Falls 14

Melrose 8, Albany 45

(Zach Birr rushed for 111 yards and 4-TDs to lead the Huskies.)

Dassel-Cokato 34, Annandale 33

Orono 54, Big Lake 12

St. Cloud Cathedral 14, Eden Valley-Watkins 32:

(Henry Schloe threw 2-TD passes for the Crusaders. Blake Glenz tossed 3-TD passes for Eden Valley-Watkins.)

Royalton 6, Holdingford 46

Osakis 8, Kimball 42

St. Cloud Apollo 24, Litchfield 50

(Da'vion Jackson tossed 4-TD passes for the Eagles.)

Paynesville 60, Maple Lake 14

Glencoe-Silver Lake 21, Milaca 12

Foley 0, New London-Spicer 31

Becker 13, Providence Academy 9

Minneapolis North 21, Rocori 39

(Grant Tylutki and Dylan Thompson each had 2-rushing touchdowns for the Spartans.)