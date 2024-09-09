Sauk Rapids-Rice Football Tops Rival Sartell-St. Stephen [GALLERY]
The Sauk Rapids-Rice football team improved to 24-18 win over rival, Sartell-St. Stephen Friday night.
Friday's Football Results:
Bloomington Jefferson 0, St. Cloud Tech 17
East Grand Forks 0, Little Falls 14
Melrose 8, Albany 45
(Zach Birr rushed for 111 yards and 4-TDs to lead the Huskies.)
Dassel-Cokato 34, Annandale 33
Orono 54, Big Lake 12
St. Cloud Cathedral 14, Eden Valley-Watkins 32:
(Henry Schloe threw 2-TD passes for the Crusaders. Blake Glenz tossed 3-TD passes for Eden Valley-Watkins.)
Royalton 6, Holdingford 46
Osakis 8, Kimball 42
St. Cloud Apollo 24, Litchfield 50
(Da'vion Jackson tossed 4-TD passes for the Eagles.)
Paynesville 60, Maple Lake 14
Glencoe-Silver Lake 21, Milaca 12
Foley 0, New London-Spicer 31
Becker 13, Providence Academy 9
Minneapolis North 21, Rocori 39
(Grant Tylutki and Dylan Thompson each had 2-rushing touchdowns for the Spartans.)