High School Football Results Tuesday October 24

Cathedral won their section 5-3-A quarterfinal game 24-7 at Milaca Tuesday night to advance to the section semifinals against top seeded Annandale at 5 p.m. Saturday.  Cathedral came from down 7-0 at halftime to scored 25 unanswered points.  Henry Schloe threw for 187 yards and 2 touchdowns and Cade Simones ran for 57 yards and 2 scores.  This will mark the 3rd straight season the Crusaders will play Annandale in the playoffs.

Elsewhere:
Section 8-5-A - Bemidji 49, Tech 47
Section 8-5-A - Moorhead 42, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Section 5-3-A - Mora 58, Apollo 40
Section 5-3-A - Foley 42, Pine City 0
Section 7-3-A - Pierz 50, Proctor 16
Section 5-2-A - Royalton 20, KMS Paynesville 14
Section 6-3-A - Montevideo 40, Melrose 16
Section 8-4-A - Princeton 28, Little Falls 22

 

