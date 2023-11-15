Annandale Football Ahead of Schedule At State Semis
The Annandale football team puts their 11-0 record on the line Saturday in the Class 3-A State Tournament semifinals when they matchup with Dassel-Cokato at 4:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Cardinals head coach Matthew Walter joined me on WJON. This will be the 5th time Annandale has played in the state semifinals. He says the school and community is really excited about this opportunity. I asked Walter if this was the year they were building for and he says they may actually be a year ahead of schedule. Dassel-Cokato is just 20 miles away from Annandale but the two teams haven't played each other this season. Walter says it's great to matchup with a rival in the state semifinals. He explains D.C. will run the ball and they will be prepared for it.
Annandale had many contributors to this year's team. Walter highlighted a few players starting with 3-year starter Nick Walter at quarterback, calling him a dual threat with the run and pass. He says Nick is the "heartbeat of the team." The team's leading rusher is Connor Lampi. Walter says he's a big strong kid. He also talked about receiver Joe Healy and linemen Gavin Wang, Brody Wroblewski, Vince Rasset, and Tommy Halverson.
Walter describes the defense as "unbelievable". He says it starts with the line, Connor Lampi, Gavin Wang and Vince Rasset. Tommy Halverson, Colby Dircks, and Hudson Helget are the linebackers. He says Helget has been their best defensive player with 3 fumbles recovered and 3 interceptions.
Annandale Roster
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|1
|Purcell, Caleb
|TE/DE
|6'4"
|190
|12
|2
|Healy, Joseph
|WR/CB
|6'0"
|180
|12
|3
|Martinez Mejia, Bryan
|WR/CB
|5'8"
|140
|12
|4
|Eenhuis, Isaak
|WR/S
|6'7"
|175
|12
|5
|Valdez, Brandon
|WR/CB
|5'7"
|150
|12
|6
|Stedham, Jax
|WR/CB
|5'9"
|165
|12
|7
|Kovall, Michael
|QB/S
|6'3"
|180
|10
|8
|Olson, Nick
|RB/LB
|5'7"
|180
|11
|9
|Meyer, Zach
|WR/LB
|5'11"
|170
|12
|10
|Westman, Thomas
|WR/S
|6'1"
|185
|12
|11
|Danzeisen, Jack
|WR/S
|6'0"
|170
|11
|12
|Walter, Nick
|QB/LB
|5'11"
|185
|12
|13
|Pogatshnik, Carter
|WR/CB
|5'8"
|140
|10
|14
|Westman, Gabe
|WR/LB
|6'2"
|180
|10
|15
|Roe, Zach
|QB/S/K
|5'11"
|160
|11
|16
|Cooper, Brandon
|WR/S
|6'0"
|165
|11
|17
|Adams, Lincoln
|WR/CB
|5'10"
|165
|10
|18
|Sanderson, Tyson
|WR/CB
|5'9"
|145
|11
|19
|Sundberg, Alex
|RB/LB
|5'10"
|195
|11
|20
|Dircks, Colby
|RB/LB
|5'11"
|185
|11
|21
|Jacobson, Sam J
|WR/CB
|5'7"
|150
|12
|22
|Ergen, Cameron
|RB/LB
|5'7"
|180
|10
|23
|Neutz, Jackson
|WR/CB
|6'1"
|160
|10
|24
|Holm, Owen
|WR/LB
|6'0"
|175
|12
|25
|Fischer, Ryan
|WR/LB
|5'5"
|140
|11
|26
|Nilson, Jack
|WR/LB
|5'11"
|175
|12
|27
|Broughton, Ben
|WR/CB
|5'7"
|150
|12
|28
|Molina, Mario
|K
|5'8"
|140
|12
|29
|Lampi, Connor
|RB/DT
|6'0"
|200
|12
|30
|Segner, Jimmy
|WR/CB
|5'9"
|145
|11
|31
|Green, Nate
|RB/CB
|5'6"
|160
|12
|32
|Helget, Hudson
|RB/LB
|5'7"
|165
|12
|35
|Schimelpfenig, Caden
|RB/LB
|5'10"
|150
|10
|37
|Gilson, Bastian
|K
|5'11"
|180
|12
|40
|Kent, Jacob
|WR/CB
|5'11"
|145
|10
|41
|Turner, Isaiah
|RB/LB
|5'11"
|175
|10
|45
|Alston, Darius
|RB/LB
|5'8"
|150
|11
|50
|Millner, Ethan
|G/DT
|5'10"
|175
|12
|51
|Grube, Keagan
|G/LB
|6'0"
|195
|10
|52
|Walter, Ben
|C/DE
|5'11"
|195
|10
|54
|Helget, Kamryn
|T/LB
|6'2"
|170
|10
|55
|Zeidler, Naomi
|K
|5'5"
|12
|57
|Miller, Weston
|C/LB
|6'1"
|180
|11
|58
|Kunkel, Justin
|T/DE
|6'3"
|170
|11
|59
|Wroblewski, Brody
|G/DT
|6'0"
|215
|12
|60
|O'Konek, Eli
|G/DT
|6'0"
|215
|10
|63
|Boon, Jack
|G/DT
|5'11"
|230
|11
|64
|Stevens, Ethan
|G/DT
|5'11"
|240
|11
|67
|Reitmeier, Alex
|T/DE
|6'0"
|170
|10
|70
|Wang, Gavin
|T/DE
|6'7"
|265
|11
|75
|Gomez, Adrian
|T/DT
|6'5"
|230
|11
|78
|Berry, Austin
|T/DE
|5'11"
|220
|12
|53/33
|Halverson, Tommy
|G/RB/LB
|6'0"
|190
|11
|65
|Wirkkula, Cody
|G/DT
|5'10"
|215
|11
|72
|Rasset, Vince
|T/DE
|6'0"
|210
|12
|74
|Peterson, Charlie
|C/LB
|6'0"
|200
|10
|77
|Patch, Brodye
|C/DT
|6'0"
|295
|10
|88
|Miller, Keaton
|TE/DE
|6'4"
|170
|11
|62/42
|Pederson, Owen
|T/TE/DE
|6'0"
|185
|10
|73/80
|Seaberg, Charlie
|G/TE/DE
|6'0"
|165
|11
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Matt Walter it is available below.