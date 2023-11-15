Annandale Football Ahead of Schedule At State Semis

The Annandale football team puts their 11-0 record on the line Saturday in the Class 3-A State Tournament semifinals when they matchup with Dassel-Cokato at 4:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Cardinals head coach Matthew Walter joined me on WJON. This will be the 5th time Annandale has played in the state semifinals. He says the school and community is really excited about this opportunity. I asked Walter if this was the year they were building for and he says they may actually be a year ahead of schedule. Dassel-Cokato is just 20 miles away from Annandale but the two teams haven't played each other this season. Walter says it's great to matchup with a rival in the state semifinals. He explains D.C. will run the ball and they will be prepared for it.

Annandale had many contributors to this year's team. Walter highlighted a few players starting with 3-year starter Nick Walter at quarterback, calling him a dual threat with the run and pass. He says Nick is the "heartbeat of the team." The team's leading rusher is Connor Lampi. Walter says he's a big strong kid. He also talked about receiver Joe Healy and linemen Gavin Wang, Brody Wroblewski, Vince Rasset, and Tommy Halverson.

Walter describes the defense as "unbelievable". He says it starts with the line, Connor Lampi, Gavin Wang and Vince Rasset. Tommy Halverson, Colby Dircks, and Hudson Helget are the linebackers. He says Helget has been their best defensive player with 3 fumbles recovered and 3 interceptions.

Annandale Roster

Number Name Position Height Weight Year 1 Purcell, Caleb TE/DE 6'4" 190 12 2 Healy, Joseph WR/CB 6'0" 180 12 3 Martinez Mejia, Bryan WR/CB 5'8" 140 12 4 Eenhuis, Isaak WR/S 6'7" 175 12 5 Valdez, Brandon WR/CB 5'7" 150 12 6 Stedham, Jax WR/CB 5'9" 165 12 7 Kovall, Michael QB/S 6'3" 180 10 8 Olson, Nick RB/LB 5'7" 180 11 9 Meyer, Zach WR/LB 5'11" 170 12 10 Westman, Thomas WR/S 6'1" 185 12 11 Danzeisen, Jack WR/S 6'0" 170 11 12 Walter, Nick QB/LB 5'11" 185 12 13 Pogatshnik, Carter WR/CB 5'8" 140 10 14 Westman, Gabe WR/LB 6'2" 180 10 15 Roe, Zach QB/S/K 5'11" 160 11 16 Cooper, Brandon WR/S 6'0" 165 11 17 Adams, Lincoln WR/CB 5'10" 165 10 18 Sanderson, Tyson WR/CB 5'9" 145 11 19 Sundberg, Alex RB/LB 5'10" 195 11 20 Dircks, Colby RB/LB 5'11" 185 11 21 Jacobson, Sam J WR/CB 5'7" 150 12 22 Ergen, Cameron RB/LB 5'7" 180 10 23 Neutz, Jackson WR/CB 6'1" 160 10 24 Holm, Owen WR/LB 6'0" 175 12 25 Fischer, Ryan WR/LB 5'5" 140 11 26 Nilson, Jack WR/LB 5'11" 175 12 27 Broughton, Ben WR/CB 5'7" 150 12 28 Molina, Mario K 5'8" 140 12 29 Lampi, Connor RB/DT 6'0" 200 12 30 Segner, Jimmy WR/CB 5'9" 145 11 31 Green, Nate RB/CB 5'6" 160 12 32 Helget, Hudson RB/LB 5'7" 165 12 35 Schimelpfenig, Caden RB/LB 5'10" 150 10 37 Gilson, Bastian K 5'11" 180 12 40 Kent, Jacob WR/CB 5'11" 145 10 41 Turner, Isaiah RB/LB 5'11" 175 10 45 Alston, Darius RB/LB 5'8" 150 11 50 Millner, Ethan G/DT 5'10" 175 12 51 Grube, Keagan G/LB 6'0" 195 10 52 Walter, Ben C/DE 5'11" 195 10 54 Helget, Kamryn T/LB 6'2" 170 10 55 Zeidler, Naomi K 5'5" 12 57 Miller, Weston C/LB 6'1" 180 11 58 Kunkel, Justin T/DE 6'3" 170 11 59 Wroblewski, Brody G/DT 6'0" 215 12 60 O'Konek, Eli G/DT 6'0" 215 10 63 Boon, Jack G/DT 5'11" 230 11 64 Stevens, Ethan G/DT 5'11" 240 11 67 Reitmeier, Alex T/DE 6'0" 170 10 70 Wang, Gavin T/DE 6'7" 265 11 75 Gomez, Adrian T/DT 6'5" 230 11 78 Berry, Austin T/DE 5'11" 220 12 53/33 Halverson, Tommy G/RB/LB 6'0" 190 11 65 Wirkkula, Cody G/DT 5'10" 215 11 72 Rasset, Vince T/DE 6'0" 210 12 74 Peterson, Charlie C/LB 6'0" 200 10 77 Patch, Brodye C/DT 6'0" 295 10 88 Miller, Keaton TE/DE 6'4" 170 11 62/42 Pederson, Owen T/TE/DE 6'0" 185 10 73/80 Seaberg, Charlie G/TE/DE 6'0" 165 11

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Matt Walter it is available below.