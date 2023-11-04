High School Sports Results Friday, Nov. 3

Albany edged New London-Spicer by one point 24-23 in the Section 6-3-A Championship. Albany was down 23-8 but came back with 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to get the win.

Other Football Scores:

Section 5-2-A Championship - Holdingford 14, Eden Valley-Watkins 44.

Section 4-A Championship - Upsala-Swanville 12, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 36. Luke Dingman threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Get our free mobile app

Section 5-3-A Championship - Foley 8, Annandale 14.

Section 8-4-A Championship - Rocori 30, Becker 21.

Come Visit Albany, MN With Us in Pictures

LOOK: Cities with the Most Expensive Homes in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker