Kansas City beat the Twins 4-1 Saturday night and Royals starter Jorge Lopez took a perfect game into the 9th inning before surrendering a single to Robbie Grossman. Lopez allowed 1 walk and 1 hit in 8-plus innings to get the win.

Jose Berrios threw the first 6 innings with 3 hits and 1 earned run allowed. He took the loss to drop to 11-11.

The Twins are 64-77 and will host the Royals again today at 1:10 p.m., pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 12:00 p.m.