Rox Win Third Straight Game Monday

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Thunder Bay Border Cats 5-3 Monday at Joe Faber Field. The win was St. Cloud third straight and improves its record to 7-7 on the season.

The Rox answered Thunder Bay's run in the top of the first inning with a run of their own on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game at one.

After the Border Cats took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth, the Rox came back with a three-run inning to pull away for the win. St. Cloud scored a pair of runs on an error committed by TB third baseman Billy Cook, then added another on a sacrifice fly.

The Rox are on the road over a week beginning Tuesday night in Bismarck. First pitch is set for 7:05 on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30.