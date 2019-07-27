Rox Win Fourth In a Row Saturday

Saint Cloud -- The Rox won their 4th game in a row Saturday night with a 4-3 victory over Thunder Bay at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.

Garrett Delano and Freddy Achecar hit back to back home runs in St. Cloud's 3-run 1st inning. Delano finished the game going 2-4 with 3 RBIs and Gus Steiger had a hit and 2 runs scored.

Thunder Bay scored single runs in the 3rd and 4th inning to cut the Rox lead to 3-2. St. Cloud added another run in the 6th inning before Thunder Bay scored in the 7th.

Staring and winning pitcher, Carter Bosch threw 5 innings with 4 hits and 2 earned runs allowed with 3 strikeouts.

The Rox improve to 37-20 overall, and 17-5 in the second half. St. Cloud leads the 2nd half Great Plains West Division standings by 4 1/2 games over 2nd place Mankato. The Rox will finish up the two game series against Thunder Bay at Joe Faber Field on Sunday. Pregame starts at 3:35 with the first pitch at 4:05. You can hear the game on 1390 Granite City Sports.