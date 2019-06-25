Rox Win Big over Border Cats 17-3

The Rox exploded in the 3rd inning scoring fourteen runs, the most they scored in a half inning this season in route to a 17-3 win over Thunder Bay Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field.

RJ Martinez pitched another good game for the Rox pitching six innings giving up three runs to get he win. At the plate Jack Kelly went 3-5 with 3 runs scored, a home run and 4 RBIs, Hance Smith had 2 hits, a run scored and 4 RBIs, and Garrett Delano had 2 hits, a run scored and 3 RBIs.

The Rox are 17-11 and have won 5 games in a row. They continue their home stand Wednesday night against Thunder Bay at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35.