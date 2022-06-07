Rox Win 7th Straight

The St. Cloud Rox are 7-0 after a 3-0 win at Mankato Monday night. The Rox scored single runs in the 4th, 7th and 9th innings. Albert Choi had a double, a triple and a RBI, Magnum Hofstetter and Ethan Mann each had 1 hit and 1 RBI for St. Cloud.

Hunter Day threw 7 shutout innings with 4 hits allowed to get the win. Brayden Gainey threw a scoreless 8th inning and Chase Grillo threw a scoreless 9th inning for St. Cloud.

The Rox have the day off today and will play Bismarck at home Wednesday night at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM at 6:35.