Rox Walk-Off Winners Thursday

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Eau Claire Express 5-4 Thursday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox are now 3-6 on the second half of the season and improve to a North Division-best 28-17 overall.

Drew Avans provided the game-winning, walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning. Avans finished 2-4 and also stole his 22nd base of the season, while Keaton Kringlen went 3-4 with three runs batted in.

The Rox will host Eau Claire Friday night at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.