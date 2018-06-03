Rox Top Larks 8-7

The St. Cloud Rox topped the Bismarck Larks 8-7 Saturday at Joe Faber Field in 11 innings. Ryan Weisenberg singled in Ryland Kerr with the walk off winner. Kerr went 3-5 with 2 runs scored and Ricardo Sanchez homered for St. Cloud.

Austin Suhr threw a scoreless 11th inning to earn the win. Andrew Mitchell threw the first 5 innings with 1 run allowed for the Rox.

The Rox improve to 2-3 and will host the Larks again today at 4:05 p.m., pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 3:35 p.m.