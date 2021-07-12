Rox Top Bucks; Twins Walk-off Tigers

The St. Cloud Rox downed the Waterloo Bucks 8-2 Sunday afternoon to improve to 5-1 in the 2nd half of the season. Cody Kelly went 3-5 with a run scored and 2 RBIs, and Jordan Barth went 2-5 with 1 RBI for the Rox. Collin Romel threw 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief with 1 hit allowed to get the win for the Rox. St. Cloud will host La Crosse tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.

The Twins walked off the Detroit Tigers 12-9 in 10 innings Sunday to sweep the 4-game series and improve to 39-50. Jorge Polanco hit the walk-off 3-run home run and drove in 5 runs on the day. Ben Rortvedt hit the game-typing solo home run in the 9th inning for Minnesota to force extra innings. Tyler Duffey earned win in relief. The Twins are off for the MLB All Star Break and will play at Detroit Friday in the day/night doubleheader. Hear the Twins on WJON.