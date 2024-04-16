Former Rox Player On An Amazing Hot Streak in the Majors

The St. Cloud Rox will start their 2024 season next month. A former Rox player, Michael Busch is seeing his first real significant opportunity in the majors playing for the Chicago Cubs. He is making the most of it and has reeled off home runs in 5 straight games. During this stretch he's 8-17 with 5 home runs and 7 RBI. For the season he's hitting .327 with 6 home runs and 12 RBI.

Get our free mobile app

The St. Cloud Rox released the following information on Busch:

Michael Busch (photo courtesy of stcloudrox.com) Michael Busch (photo courtesy of stcloudrox.com) loading...

Michael Busch, an infielder from Inver Grove Heights Minnesota with the Chicago Cubs, ranks as the organization’s No. 4 prospect and MLB’s No. 51 overall prospect. He played the 2017 summer with the Rox, slashing .291/.426/.500 with 28 RBI in 49 games en route to a Northwoods League championship.

A former first-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers out of North Carolina, Busch made his big league debut last season before a January trade sent him to the Windy City. Between Triple-A and the major leagues, Busch slugged 29 home runs while plating 97 runs in 2023. Despite playing only 98 games in the minors, he earned Pacific Coast League MVP by slashing .323/.431/.618 with the Oklahoma City Dodgers. Busch will be a part of the Cubs opening-day roster.

The St. Cloud Rox can be heard on again in 2024 on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports. The Rox open the season May 28 at Bismarck and will play their home opener against Duluth May 31.