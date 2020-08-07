Rox Take Down Honkers in Pitchers Duel

It took until the 8th inning before the St. Cloud Rox could get on the board in Rochester on Friday night, but it was enough as they were able to defeat the Honkers 2-0. Luke Roskam's squeeze bunt gave the Rox a 1-0 lead and they were able to add an insurance run an inning later after a wild pitch.

St. Cloud's pitching was spectacular, not giving up a hit until the 8th inning. Luke Albright got the start for the Rox, striking out 10 in hit-less 5.1 innings. Justin Kelly picked up the win with a scoreless 8th inning and Blake Stelzer earned his 6th save of the season.

The Rox play next on Saturday in St. Cloud against the Willmar Stingers. First pitch is at 6:05 PM with pregame starting on AM 1390 Granite City Sports at 5:35 PM.