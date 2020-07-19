Rox Take Down Honkers 9-4

The Rox were able to earn a series split and improved their record to 7-7 on Sunday as they defeated the Rochester Honkers 9-4 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud fell behind 2-0 early, but Logan Thomason cut the lead in half with a RBI single in the 4th inning and then Sam Ireland gave the Rox the lead in the 5th with a 3 run home run. Rochester managed to tie the game at 4 later, but a perfect sacrifice squeeze bunt from Kodie Kolden gave the Rox the lead again and they never looked back.

Starting pitcher Nick Desalvo only went an inning and a third, but the Rox bullpen came up clutch. Trent Schoebrel went 4 innings and only gave up 2 earned runs and Blake Stelzer pitched 2 shutout innings to end the game.

St. Cloud next plays Monday night in Waterloo, Iowa when they begin a 2 game series against the Bucks. Game time is 6:35 pm with pregame starting at 6:05 pm on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.